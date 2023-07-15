Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 509.1% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nikon Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NINOY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.20. 1,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. Nikon has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts predict that Nikon will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

