Ninety One North America Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 941,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,301,000 after purchasing an additional 775,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,618,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,519,000 after buying an additional 480,819 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.11.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

