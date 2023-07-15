Ninety One North America Inc. Has $3.31 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Ninety One North America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 21,811 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.31.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

