Ninety One North America Inc. Has $76.54 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $76,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $193.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.44 and its 200 day moving average is $230.88.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

