Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TT opened at $196.31 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $125.79 and a 12-month high of $197.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.47.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

