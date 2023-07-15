Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 3.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 77.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.