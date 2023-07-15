Ninety One North America Inc. Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.7% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,071,000 after buying an additional 318,570 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $105.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.489 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

