Ninety One North America Inc. Purchases 9,476 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after acquiring an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

