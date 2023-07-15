Ninety One North America Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after buying an additional 2,210,349 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $180.85 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.91 and a 200 day moving average of $174.09. The stock has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.