Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 781 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

NYSE:CCI opened at $115.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.08.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

