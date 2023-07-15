Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $365,000. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,861,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of American Tower by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 698,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,124,000 after purchasing an additional 129,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.53.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $193.97 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

