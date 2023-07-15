Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Grows Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up 2.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $8,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE ELV opened at $438.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

