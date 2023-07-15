Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $28.81 Million Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,543,129 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 7.3% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $28,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,088 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 289.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

