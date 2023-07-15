Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Has $503,000 Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SONY. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY opened at $92.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.81. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $61.72 and a 52 week high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 8.08%. On average, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

