Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 94,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,807,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $193.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $175.05 and a one year high of $284.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

