Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 79,468 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 79,468 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $230,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

