Ninety One UK Ltd Has $286.43 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,671 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.18% of NextEra Energy worth $286,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

NEE opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

