Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 555,279 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555,279 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $106,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after acquiring an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after acquiring an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,111,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Price Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $191.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.24.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.