Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 2,188.2% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nomura Research Institute Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,387. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.90.
Nomura Research Institute Company Profile
