Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Short Interest Update

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a growth of 2,188.2% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nomura Research Institute Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NRILY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,387. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.90.

Get Nomura Research Institute alerts:

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan. Its Consulting segment offers management and system consulting services for enterprise ad government. This segment also offers policy proposals, strategic consulting, business consulting to support business reforms; and system consulting for IT management.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Research Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura Research Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.