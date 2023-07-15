North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,730 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Express were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in American Express by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.65.

American Express Stock Down 0.5 %

AXP stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.