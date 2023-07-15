North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,344 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 5.39% of DallasNews worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DallasNews in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DallasNews by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in DallasNews by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Price Performance

DallasNews stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. DallasNews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28.

DallasNews Dividend Announcement

DallasNews ( NASDAQ:DALN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. DallasNews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -35.16%.

About DallasNews

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Briefing and Al Dia, Spanish-language newspapers.

