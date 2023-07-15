North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.57 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5,139.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $1,738,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.31.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.55. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

