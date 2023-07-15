North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.85.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.