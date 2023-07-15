North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,685 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 10,573 shares of company stock worth $165,054 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $978.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $24.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $100.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

