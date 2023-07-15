Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Short Interest Update

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,100 shares, a growth of 103.7% from the June 15th total of 62,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northeast Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

NBN stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 38,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,423. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

