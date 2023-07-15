Northstar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,516 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Northstar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $191.97 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

