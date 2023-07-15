Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 51.32% and a negative net margin of 258.37%. The company had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NRIX stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 79.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 930,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 288,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Nurix Therapeutics

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

