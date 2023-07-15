Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $33.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nutanix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 39,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nutanix by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.76 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

