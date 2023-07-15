Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 78.8% in June

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the June 15th total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 660,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 88,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 589,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,787. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $7.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.