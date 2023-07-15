Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,600 shares, an increase of 102.1% from the June 15th total of 116,600 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

OVLY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. 16,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,837. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $205.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.76.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.13% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Gary Strong acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 2,114 shares of company stock worth $51,082 in the last ninety days. 19.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 25.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

