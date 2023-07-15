OMG Network (OMG) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $91.09 million and $11.22 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00048978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

