Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) PT Raised to $80.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.56.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $72.37 on Thursday. Omnicell has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -180.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $290.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 738,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,306,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Omnicell by 698.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 238,593 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Omnicell by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.