Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Hourglass Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 2.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Oracle Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $119.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

