Orchid Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $951,122.45 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0528 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $50.79 million and $951,122.45 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020965 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014277 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,315.63 or 1.00019506 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05239359 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,808,690.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

