O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $936.25.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $961.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $665.45 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $931.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $874.26.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

