Orpea (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Shares Down 28.4%

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) traded down 28.4% on Thursday. The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Orpea Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81.

About Orpea

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

