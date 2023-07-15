Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BHP opened at $62.08 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $71.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP Group Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on BHP. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

