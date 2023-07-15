Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE PXD opened at $208.92 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

