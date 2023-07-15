Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Sells 335 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $206,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Boeing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $131,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Boeing by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,606 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $213.12 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.70.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.