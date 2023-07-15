PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Up 126.3% in June

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,530,000 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the June 15th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAGS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.54.

PagSeguro Digital Trading Down 7.5 %

NYSE PAGS traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. 4,309,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,069. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.