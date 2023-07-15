Pathfinder Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) Stock Price Down 23.6%

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU – Get Free Report) traded down 23.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.95. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 8,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.44.
About Pathfinder Acquisition
Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pathfinder Acquisition
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.