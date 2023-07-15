Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Patriot National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PNBK traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Patriot National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

Featured Stories

