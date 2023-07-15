Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,979 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.10% of Paychex worth $42,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.