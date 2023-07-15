PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Price Performance
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
Featured Articles
