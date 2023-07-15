Peel Hunt Lowers Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) to Buy

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Forterra Stock Performance
Shares of Forterra stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Forterra has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $2.89.
About Forterra
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Forterra
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.