Peel Hunt Lowers Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) to Buy

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Forterra Stock Performance

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. Forterra has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke precast products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block and flooring, box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls; chimneys, roofing, and fuel system; special shaped bricks; paving; and façade system, including lightweight, brick slip cladding system, wonderwall, quickwall, and surebrick.

