Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Update

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,200 shares, an increase of 697.6% from the June 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 466.0 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

Shares of Pennon Group stock remained flat at $9.06 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. Pennon Group has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEGRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($11.96) to GBX 850 ($10.94) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pennon Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.81) to GBX 780 ($10.03) in a report on Monday, June 5th.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.