Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.10

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.10 and traded as high as $44.36. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 7,002 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $315.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas P. Tulaney bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $104,418.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Tulaney acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.45 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,598. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,815 shares of company stock worth $145,875 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1,458.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3,012.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

