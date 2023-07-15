Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.65

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.65 and traded as high as C$14.90. Pizza Pizza Royalty shares last traded at C$14.82, with a volume of 29,529 shares traded.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.15. The stock has a market cap of C$363.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Pizza Pizza Royalty had a net margin of 76.22% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of C$142.74 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. will post 0.9952957 earnings per share for the current year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Increases Dividend

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Pizza Pizza Royalty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Pizza Pizza Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

