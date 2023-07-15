Polymath (POLY) Market Cap Reaches $122.46 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $122.46 million and approximately $91,302.72 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymath has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00311590 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Polymath

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

