Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Tops $133.90 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $133.90 million and $82,094.98 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00313623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.1443481 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $94,254.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.